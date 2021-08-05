Where Patriots Rank On Forbes’ New List Of Most Valuable NFL Teams

NESN Logo Sign In

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted everything in the National Football League during the 2020 season … right?

Well, except the bottom line for each of the 32 teams across the league.

Forbes revealed Thursday that with lucrative new media deals — the NFL signed $111.8 billion in deals — the value of the average NFL team is up 14 percent to $3.48 billion. It’s the biggest gain in five years.

The Dallas Cowboys, worth $6.5 billion, top Forbes’ ranking for a 15th consecutive year. The New England Patriots are behind Jerry Jones & Co. as New England is worth $5 billion. It’s an increase from $3.8 billion last year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the biggest one-year jump at 29 percent given their Super Bowl run and, of course, the arrival of quarterback Tom Brady. Tampa Bay now is worth $2.94 billion.

Here are the 10 most valuable franchises:

1. Dallas Cowboys ($6.5 billion)

2. New England Patriots ($5 billion)

3. New York Giants ($4.85 billion)

4. Los Angeles Rams (4.8 billion)

5. Washington Football Team ($4.2 billion)

6. San Francisco 49ers ($4.175 billion)

7. Chicago Bears ($4.075 billion)

8. New York Jets ($4.05 billion)

9. Philadelphia Eagles ($3.8 billion)

10. Denver Broncos ($3.75 billion)