Where Patriots Rank On Forbes’ New List Of Most Valuable NFL Teams

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys keep the top spot for a 15th straight year

by

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted everything in the National Football League during the 2020 season … right?

Well, except the bottom line for each of the 32 teams across the league.

Forbes revealed Thursday that with lucrative new media deals — the NFL signed $111.8 billion in deals — the value of the average NFL team is up 14 percent to $3.48 billion. It’s the biggest gain in five years.

The Dallas Cowboys, worth $6.5 billion, top Forbes’ ranking for a 15th consecutive year. The New England Patriots are behind Jerry Jones & Co. as New England is worth $5 billion. It’s an increase from $3.8 billion last year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the biggest one-year jump at 29 percent given their Super Bowl run and, of course, the arrival of quarterback Tom Brady. Tampa Bay now is worth $2.94 billion.

Here are the 10 most valuable franchises:

1. Dallas Cowboys ($6.5 billion)
2. New England Patriots ($5 billion)
3. New York Giants ($4.85 billion) 
4. Los Angeles Rams (4.8 billion)
5. Washington Football Team ($4.2 billion) 
6. San Francisco 49ers ($4.175 billion)
7. Chicago Bears ($4.075 billion)
8. New York Jets ($4.05 billion)
9. Philadelphia Eagles ($3.8 billion)
10. Denver Broncos ($3.75 billion)

And here are the bottom five:

28. Tennessee Titans ($2.625 billion)
29. Cleveland Browns ($2.6 billion)
30. Detroit Lions ($2.4 billion)
31. Cincinnati Bengals ($2.275 billion)
32. Buffalo Bills ($2.27 billion)

For a complete list, click here.

So much for the league’s supposed drop in revenue during the pandemic-impacted campaign.

