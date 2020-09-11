Where Patriots Rank On Forbes’ List Of Most Valuable NFL Teams In 2020

Robert Kraft and his family are sitting on a football gold mine.

Forbes estimates the New England Patriots are worth $4.4 billion, according to The Associated Press. The figure puts the Patriots No. 2 on Forbes’ annual list of NFL franchise valuations, trailing only the Dallas Cowboys, who are worth an estimated $5.7 billion.

Forbes in 2019 valued the Patriots’ at $3.8 billion, meaning their estimated value increased by $600 million, despite the team’s early exit from the NFL playoffs.

Kraft purchased the Patriots in 1994 for $172 million and has led the franchise’s dynastic period, during which it has won six Super Bowls and 10 AFC championships.

He has shown no interest publicly in selling the team to date. Should he decide to do so, he and his family stand to make a mint on their investment.