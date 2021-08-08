Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Jarren Duran, J.D. Martinez Both Return

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and Blue Jays are set to square off in the final game of their four-game set at Rogers Center.

Toronto won Friday’s opener with the two teams splitting Saturday’s day-night doubleheader. Boston needs a victory Sunday to salvage a series split before heading back to Fenway Park for a lengthy homestand, which will see the return of Chris Sale.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will hand the ball to struggling righty Garrett Richards for Sunday’s game, while Blue Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo will counter with star lefty Hyun Jin Ryu.

As for the lineups, Jarren Duran and J.D. Martinez both were activated off the COVID-19 list before Sunday’s game and will play. Duran will bat ninth and play left field.

Kiké Hernández will hit leadoff and play center field, with Hunter Renfroe sliding up to the No. 2 spot as Alex Verdugo will miss multiple games while on paternity leave. Kevin Plawecki will bat sixth and handle the catching duties for Richards.

The most noteworthy change for Toronto is that star shortstop Bo Bichette will begin the game on the bench.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on NESN or streamed online with Watch NESN Live.