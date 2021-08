NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics basketball is back — kind of.

Boston will face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon in its NBA Summer League opener. Youngsters Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford are among those expected to suit up for the Celtics.

So, too, is Israeli guard Yam Madar.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s NBA Summer League game between the Celtics and Hawks:

When: Sunday, Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV Live