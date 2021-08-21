Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineups: Hunter Renfroe Returns For Middle Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox will try to collect their second consecutive win Saturday night when they host the Rangers.

Boston snapped its losing streak Friday thanks in part to a productive outing from Chris Sale. Alex Cora will send out another left-hander for the middle contest of the three-game set. Eduardo Rodriguez will look to keep it rolling after throwing a six-inning gem against the Baltimore Orioles last Sunday.

Rodriguez will be opposed by Texas righty Jordan Lyles, who hasn’t won a game since July 9.

The Red Sox’s lineup will be awfully similar to the opener’s, with one exception. Hunter Renfroe is back in the starting nine — manning right field and batting seventh — while Jarren Duran shifts to the bench.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Rangers game:

RED SOX (70-54)

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Kyle Schwarber, DH

J.D. Martinez, LF

Alex Verdugo, CF

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Christian Vázquez, C

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (9-6, 4.97 ERA)