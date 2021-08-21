NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber is setting an example that Alex Cora wants the rest of the Red Sox to follow.

Schwarber, who arrived at the trade deadline and is just now working his way into the lineup after dealing with hamstring and groin injuries, has impressed his new manager in his five games in Boston. He is hitting .462 with five walks and three strikeouts and three doubles thus far.

“It’s a different at-bat,” Cora told reporters before Saturday’s game against the Texas Rangers. “Pitches in the edge of the zone, he takes. He battles … Just the calmness, you know, there?s no panic. He doesn?t have to be too pull-conscious either, especially here at home. He knows that he can mishit balls to left center or left field and he will find green. He feels very comfortable. I just love the fact that he doesn?t expand. You can tell that whenever he struggles, he?s gonna get on base. He?ll take his walks. That?s something he?s been talking about for a while around the group and hopefully is something they can see, learn and do.”

Schwarber, who went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run on Friday, is slotted into the cleanup spot for the middle piece of the three-game series against the Rangers.