Red Sox Wrap: Bats Explode For Six Doubles In Shutout Win Vs. Rangers

ON THE BUMP

— Chris Sale gave up his fair share of knocks in the early innings of his start, beginning with a first-inning double. But he worked his way out of what could have been a dangerous situation early with two consecutive strikeouts.

— He logged a walk and a single in the second inning but did get another K. In the third inning, he fanned two more to send the side down in order after Brock Holt grounded out to start.

— The fourth inning quickly got dicey. With one out, Sale allowed a pair of singles and ended up with runners on the corners. Yonny Hernandez bunted into the air and the run came home, but luckily for Sale, it got called back due to interference, and the inning ended on a line-out.

Sale needed the defense behind him to get out of the fifth, too. His day was done after that, and he finished with five hits, five strikeouts and a walk through five complete innings.

— Hansel Robles came in for the sixth and ended with a strikeout and a walk, but no hits. Austin Davis got the seventh and gave up two hits. In the eighth, Hirokazu Sawamura fanned two of the three batters he faced in the eighth.

— Matt Barnes sealed it by striking out the side in the ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox didn’t wait long to get going. A leadoff double from Kiké Hernández set the tone for a first inning that also saw singles from Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber. Hernández came around to score on Bogaerts’ hit, making it 1-0.

— In the second inning, it was more of the same. Christian Vázquez earned his 500th career hit with a double to start off the frame, and he came home on a Hernández single for a 2-0 ballgame.