Shannon Sharpe Shreds Dennis Schröder After Guard’s Deal With Celtics

Dennis Schröder didn’t exactly receive good financial advice from those he was seeking it from, and the Boston Celtics took full advantage.

Schröder, who confirmed Tuesday he’d be playing for the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 season, signed what was reported to be a one-year deal worth $5.9 million. And while any non-professional athlete would be thrilled to be granted that sum for one year of work, chances are Schröder isn’t as ecstatic.

The eight-year veteran reportedly declined a four-year, $84 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. The Lakers instead traded for Russell Westbrook and Schröder likely spent his days on the open market regretting his decision.

FS1’s Shannon Sharpe ripped Boston’s newly-signed guard Wednesday for mismanaging those finances. And Sharpe wasn’t alone. Schröder was trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons Tuesday night after he announced the agreement.

“He overplayed the market and he overplayed his ability. One of two people needs to go. Either he needs to fire his agent or he needs fire himself, but somebody needs to go,” Sharpe said during FS1’s “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless.

“He gagged this one. Skip, you’ve heard the term fumbling the bag. He fumbled the suitcase, they lost a whole airplane full of baggage. Matter fact, they lost the whole airplane. I’ve never seen anything like this. But I’m firing my agent,” Sharpe continued. “… I feel bad for him. And let me tell you this, you’re not going to make that up. I don’t care what you do, you’re not going to make that up.”

Schröder, 27, has since responded to the criticism he received.