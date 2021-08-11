Dennis Schröder Seemingly Responds To Critics After Signing With Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Dennis Schröder faced plenty of criticism after he announced he had signed with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

It wasn’t so much that people disagreed with Schröder’s choice of Boston, but more so because of the contract he signed — one year, $5.9 million — came after he reportedly turned down a four-year, $84 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers midway through last season.

Many around the league, and many other talking heads on Twitter, bashed Schröder for the financial mismanagement. He’s since responded.

“Keep that same energy (people),” Schröder posted to Instagram seemingly in response to the criticism.

And while Schröder is receiving flack for the signing, the Celtics certainly aren’t.

Boston landed a point guard that started 61 games for the Lakers last season on their taxpayer mid-level exception. It’s a deal that presents great value for the Celtics, who were in need of another point guard after trading Kemba Walker earlier this offseason.

Of course, it could have some trickle-down effects on the rest of Boston’s backcourt including whether Marcus Smart remains the starter or if Kris Dunn remains on the roster. But given the value and on-court impact Schröder could have, it was a no-brainer for president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.