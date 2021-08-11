Did Dennis Schröder Deal Save Celtics’ Offseason? Chris Mannix Explains

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics didn’t just add a really good player Tuesday by agreeing to a one-year contract with Dennis Schröder worth the $5.9 million mid-level exception.

They also might have saved their offseason, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

“I think this is a potentially offseason-saving deal,” Mannix said Tuesday on NBC Sports Boston, as transcribed by the network’s website. “I thought it was only a matter of weeks before we were having a discussion during the season about where was the offense going to come from outside of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Now you have an answer to that question.”

Schröder is coming off a so-so season with the Los Angeles Lakers, who underachieved as defending NBA champions, but the guard showed enough in his five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and two with the Oklahoma City Thunder to suggest a bounce-back performance could be in the cards with Boston.

It will be interesting to see how first-year Celtics head coach Ime Udoka deploys Schröder, who could fill the starting point guard void created by Kemba Walker’s departure or come off the bench as a legitimate scoring threat on the second unit.

Either way, the Celtics seemingly landed a bargain, especially when you consider how motivated Schröder likely will be after settling for a below-market deal on the heels of reportedly rejecting a four-year, $84 million contract extension offer from the Lakers earlier this year.

“Schröder is an immensely talented offensive player,” Mannix said, per NBC Sports Boston. “He did it as a third guard in Oklahoma City two years ago, he did it with the Lakers in spurts last season.