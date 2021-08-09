Should Celtics Take Note Of Isaiah Thomas’ Pro-Am Performance?

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas had his “Mamba mentality” on full display Sunday while playing in the Crawsover Pro-Am in Seattle.

The two-time All-Star scored a symbolic 81 points, a number that replicates the late Kobe Bryant’s historic 2006 performance, during which the longtime Los Angeles Lakers superstar recorded the second-highest single-game mark in NBA history.

Check out some of Thomas’ highlights below:

Amazingly, the 32-year-old free agent manifested his legendary performance just days before Sunday’s game and spoke his words into existence.

Miss my guy @kobebryant ???? — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 6, 2021

3pm @thecrawsover pull up!!!! The SHOW must continue ? — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 8, 2021

After his outstanding scoring output, Thomas now is waiting on an offer from an NBA team.

Could the Celtics eye a reunion?

NBA insider Marc Stein reported earlier this month that Boston was interested in making the reunion happen, but The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach later reported an I.T. return wasn’t in the cards.

Thomas, who battled a serious hip injury during his 2016-17 campaign with the C’s, was dealt as part of the Kyrie Irving trade during the ensuing offseason. He appeared in just 87 combined NBA games over the next four seasons.

Maybe Thomas’ performance Sunday will convince an NBA team to pull the trigger on signing him for the 2021-22 season.