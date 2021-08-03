Simone Biles Returns To Action, Medals In Final Olympic Competition

NESN Logo Sign In

Simone Biles’ run at the Tokyo Olympics was a whirlwind, but it ended on a high note.

Biles, who withdrew from four events due to mental-health concerns, returned to competition Tuesday for the balance beam final. The 24-year-old ultimately added to her career medal count, taking home bronze for the event. With seven Olympic medals now on her résumé, Biles is tied for the most by any athlete in USA Gymnastics history.

You can watch Biles’ routine in full in the video here.

Speaking with the media after the event, Biles suggested the balance beam final was her final competition on the Olympic stage.

“I wasn?t expecting to medal,” Biles told reporters, per The New York Times. “To have one more opportunity to be at the Olympics meant the world to me.”

Biles will leave Tokyo with two medals. The U.S. women claimed silver in the team all-around competition.