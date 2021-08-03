Nick Foles Makes Cryptic Comments About Colts’ QB Situation

NESN Logo Sign In

The Colts could be on the hunt for quarterback help after losing Carson Wentz to a foot injury that’ll sideline him for five to 12 weeks.

A signal-caller who could be on Indy’s radar is Nick Foles.

NFL fans are familiar with what happened the last time Foles was subbed in for an injured Wentz. It ultimately resulted in a Super Bowl LII title for the Eagles, which is why the football world seems to believe history could repeat itself in Indianapolis.

With the potential chance to reunite with Colts coach Frank Reich, who was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator during its championship 2017 championship season, Foles provided his thoughts on the quarterback situation in Indy.

“Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not my favorite, coaches of all time. He understands me as a player,” Foles told reporters, per NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano. “He understands me as a person. But you know, I haven’t had any talks with them. I’m a Chicago Bear right now. But he knows me, he understands.”

The Colts signed Brett Hundley last week to join Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger in the QB room, which lacks experience. Foles, a relatively sure-handed veteran option, should appeal to Indy.