Entering the fourth and final quarter of the Summer League Championship Game, the Celtics actually had more turnovers than field goals.

That was the story of the game, as Boston fell 100-67 to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, giving the ball away 29 times in the process.

Considering how much experience some of Boston’s roster has — in meaningful NBA minutes — the performance was as bizarre as it was disappointing.

The Celtics entered the game undefeated in four blowouts, save for a close opener. Without Yam Madar and Romeo Langford, the latter of whom was sidelined with a right wrist strain, it was a much different case.

Carsen Edwards led Boston with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Aaron Nesmith, with 12 points, six rebounds and a block, was the only other Celtics player to crack double-digit scoring.

Payton Pritchard, after leaving the team to play in a Pro Am before returning to Las Vegas, scored six points and had six points, eight assists and six turnovers.

Sacramento had 36 more field goal attempts, 22 fewer turnovers and 14 more offensive rebounds than Boston.