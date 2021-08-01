USA Vs. Canada Live Stream: Watch Olympic Soccer Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

Hold onto your hats, folks, as Team USA and Canada are set to meet again.

The teams will face off Monday in Kashima, Japan, at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament. The matchup pits top-ranked USWNT against eighth-ranked Canada for the right to advance to the final, where gold and silver medals will be on the line against either Sweden, which beat Team USA in their opener, or Australia.

And then there were four ?



?? vs ?? coming up Monday for a spot in the Gold Medal Match! pic.twitter.com/tJHijkYJeC — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 30, 2021

Team USA and Canada are no strangers to one another. The countries share a border, and the USWNT has played Canada more than any other opponent. This will be the teams’ third Olympic meeting, with the most recent being their epic semifinal encounter at the 2012 Games in London, which Team USA won 4-3 in extra time.

