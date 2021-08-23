NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were one strike away from losing to the Texas Rangers on Monday afternoon.

But Rafael Devers tied the game with a double in the 10th, and Texas found itself in a bind in the 11th when the Rangers elected to intentionally walk Alex Verdugo after Christian Vázquez reached on an error during his sacrifice bunt.

The bases were full of Red Sox for Travis Shaw, who ended the game with one swing of the bat and smashed a walk-off grand slam to give Boston the much-needed, thrilling 8-4 win at Fenway Park.

Check it out:

The Mayor of Ding Dong City officially is back.