Watch Rafael Devers Hustle On Wild Double Play In Red Sox Vs. Rangers

Rafael Devers sure knows how to atone for a mistake.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman helped turn a wild double play Monday at Fenway Park in their series finale against the Texas Rangers.

The mind-boggling play started with Yonny Hernandez hitting into a fielder’s choice, and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi tossing to catcher Kevin Plawecki, snagging Nick Solak in a run-down. Plawecki threw to Devers, who tagged out Solak. Devers then darted to the first-base line, cutting off Hernandez’s return. Devers then threw to left fielder Kyle Schwarber, who tagged out Hernandez.

Did you get all that? No? Then check it out in this video MLB.com’s Cut4 shared on social media.

just your standard 1-2-5-7 double play. pic.twitter.com/6srb2lkgj6 — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 23, 2021

The Rangers scored earlier in the inning when Devers made a fielding error on Solak’s grounder to third. Two batters and one Bobby Dablec error later, Jason Martin put Texas on the scoreboard.

However, Devers’ heads-up hustle play prevented the Rangers from fully erasing a 2-1 deficit.