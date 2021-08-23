NESN Logo Sign In

Travis Shaw made the most of his big moment, as the Boston Red Sox topped the Texas Rangers in extra innings.

The Red Sox first baseman hit a walk-off grand slam Monday at Fenway Park in Boston’s 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers. Shaw’s heroics capped a contest, in which the Red Sox blew a lead late, then fell behind in extra innings only to come back and win in the 11th inning in the most-dramatic fashion.

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi was dominant in seven innings of work, but Boston’s relievers couldn’t maintain the advantage he had provided. Matt Barnes recorded a blown save. Garrett Whitlock ultimately earned the win by rising to the occasion when the Red Sox most needed him to do so.

The power hitting of Shaw, Hunter Renfroe, Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers accounted for Boston’s runs.

The Red Sox improved to 71-55, and the Rangers fell to 43-81.

Here’s how it all went down at Fenway Park:

GAME IN A WORD

Drama