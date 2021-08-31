What’s Next For Cam Newton? Looking At Potential Landing Spots For QB

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton is headed back to the NFL’s unemployment line.

The New England Patriots reportedly released Newton on Tuesday as part of their roster cutdowns, effectively clearing the runway for Mac Jones to be the team’s starting quarterback.

Where Newton ends up certainly is a mystery for now. Some have correctly pointed out Newton’s COVID vaccination status — which may have hurt his cause in Foxboro — could also limit his options on the open market. Whether Newton, a former MVP, is willing to back up would be another question he must answer.

It’s possible Newton waits for an injury to happen, opening up a starter’s job. It’s also possible he just doesn’t garner much short-term interest.

However, if there’s a market and he’s interested in holding a clipboard, these teams probably make most sense.

Washington Football Team: WFT makes sense for a couple of reasons. The first is Newton might be a better backup option to Ryan Fitzpatrick than Taylor Heinecke. Perhaps even more notable is Newton’s relationship with Washington head coach Ron Rivera, who coached him in Carolina for years. Then again, Rivera has been outspoken about his frustration with players not getting the COVID vaccine, so that might be a road block, too.

Dallas Cowboys: Sticking in the NFC East, the Cowboys also have a woeful backup situation with Cooper Rush standing behind Dak Prescott. There’s also no guarantee Dak Prescott — working his way back from a gruesome injury — won’t have any setbacks. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones loves big names, which Newton certainly is, and Dallas reportedly already has shown some interest.