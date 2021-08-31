Six Thoughts On Patriots Cutting Cam Newton, Making Mac Jones Starter

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ inevitable transition from Cam Newton to Mac Jones came sooner than most expected.

After starting Newton in all three of their preseason games, the Patriots reportedly released the veteran quarterback ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster cutdown deadline, elevating Jones to the starting spot.

Barring an injury, the first-round draft pick will be behind center when New England opens its regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12 at Gillette Stadium.

Here are six quick thoughts on Bill Belichick’s landmark QB decision:

— Newton, who struggled as a passer amid unfavorable circumstances during his first season with the Patriots, played well during training camp and the preseason. This was a solid summer for the 32-year-old veteran.

But Jones simply was better. He showed steady and consistent improvement from the start of spring practice through the end of the preseason, impressing with his anticipation, quick release, grasp of the offense and ability to identify his mistakes and not repeat them.

One notable stat from Jones’ preseason: He upped his yards-per-attempt average by more than 3 yards in each of his three outings, from 4.6 against Washington to 7.6 against Philadelphia to 11.1 against the New York Giants. His completion percentage in those three games: 68.4 percent, 68.4 percent, 71.4 percent.