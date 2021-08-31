Cam Newton Rumors: This Team Plans To Do Due Diligence On QB

NESN Logo Sign In

If you think Cam Newton won’t have a market in free agency, it might be time to reevaluate that stance.

The New England Patriots, somewhat surprisingly, reportedly cut the veteran quarterback Tuesday, making rookie Mac Jones the starter. New England reportedly didn’t try to trade Newton, and now he will have his pick of teams, depending on who is interested.

The Dallas Cowboys might be one of them, according to insider Josina Anderson.

“My understanding is the Dallas Cowboys will do their due diligence in reviewing QB Cameron Newton’s newfound availability, per sources,” Anderson tweeted Tuesday. “Will look at it all across the board with additional talent hitting the market, including today.”

The Cowboys cut Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci on Tuesday, so for now they are rolling with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush on the roster. It’s unclear if they are interested in carrying three quarterbacks.

Newton also is in an interesting spot since there are basically no starting jobs available in the NFL, and he’s a declining player. His path to playing time is as a backup, while it might also be possible he waits to sign somewhere until injuries start piling up early in the season.