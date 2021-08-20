Celtics Release Full 2021-22 Schedule; Key Dates Going Into Next Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Mark your calendars, folks, the Boston Celtics schedule is here.

We already knew the Celtics will begin their new slate of games on the road against the New York Knicks on Oct. 20 and will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. But now we have a full schedule, as the 2021-22 season looms.

You can check it out here.

Here are some notable games to keep in mind, too.

Oct. 22 — Home opener against the Toronto Raptors

Nov. 12 — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the NBA champion Bucks visit TD Garden

Nov. 19 — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers come to Boston

Dec. 18 — Old friends Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier return to TD Garden for the first time as opponents.

Jan. 19 — Gordon Hayward will be at TD Garden for first time since trade. He did not play for the Hornets against the Celtics last season due to an ankle injury.

March 13 — Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 will be retired against the Dallas Mavericks.

Boston’s regular concludes April 10 against the Memphis Grizzlies.