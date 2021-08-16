Why Mac Jones Was Wearing Knee Brace In Patriots-Eagles Practice

PHILADELPHIA — Mac Jones added a new item to his wardrobe for Monday’s New England Patriots joint practice: a bulky black knee brace.
Cause for concern? Not at all, according to the rookie quarterback.
Speaking after the first of two Patriots-Eagles joint practices, Jones said he’s simply testing out some new protective gear.
“I just wanted to try it out for protective reasons,” the first-round draft pick said. “I think it’s a good idea as a quarterback just to have that on your left, front knee. So I’m going to give it a go and see how it feels. It’s pretty good. I’m getting a different one (Tuesday), just trying some different things.”
Jones, who made his Patriots preseason debut last Thursday against Washington, said the brace isn’t a response to any specific injury. He’s been a full participant in every practice since the start of the spring.
“Oh no, no. I feel good,” he said. “Practice is practice, and they stay off the quarterback. Everything is good. I just want to make sure I keep it safe. That’s your lead leg when you plant, so you just want to keep it safe.”
Patriots fans know how important it is for a quarterback to protect his plant leg. Back in 2008, Tom Brady tore his ACL — the only major injury of his 22-year NFL career — when Kansas City Chiefs safety Bernard Pollard dove into his left knee.
The Patriots will look to keep Jones upright and out of harm’s way Thursday night when they take on the Eagles in their second game of the preseason.