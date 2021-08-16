Why Mac Jones Was Wearing Knee Brace In Patriots-Eagles Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

PHILADELPHIA — Mac Jones added a new item to his wardrobe for Monday’s New England Patriots joint practice: a bulky black knee brace.

Cause for concern? Not at all, according to the rookie quarterback.

Speaking after the first of two Patriots-Eagles joint practices, Jones said he’s simply testing out some new protective gear.

“I just wanted to try it out for protective reasons,” the first-round draft pick said. “I think it’s a good idea as a quarterback just to have that on your left, front knee. So I’m going to give it a go and see how it feels. It’s pretty good. I’m getting a different one (Tuesday), just trying some different things.”

Mac Jones started wearing a brace on his left knee today. He said it?s just for protective reasons, not for any specific injury. pic.twitter.com/4B3lp8SbXB — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 16, 2021

Jones, who made his Patriots preseason debut last Thursday against Washington, said the brace isn’t a response to any specific injury. He’s been a full participant in every practice since the start of the spring.

“Oh no, no. I feel good,” he said. “Practice is practice, and they stay off the quarterback. Everything is good. I just want to make sure I keep it safe. That’s your lead leg when you plant, so you just want to keep it safe.”