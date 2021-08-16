Patriots Joint Practice Observations: Big Day For Ex-Eagle Nelson Agholor

Henry was at practice in pads but split from the main field after warmups to train with strength coach Moses Cabrera. He’s still recovering from the shoulder injury he suffered last Sunday.

INJURY REPORT

The Patriots’ tight end depth got even shallower when, on the fifth rep of 11-on-11s, Matt LaCosse was laid out by Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett on a shallow crossing route. Quarterback Cam Newton’s throw led LaCosse into Barnett, and the tight end went down in a heap on the turf.

“No one wants to see their teammate … laying on the ground after a play,” Newton said after practice. “By no means did I intend to have any type of disaster on that play.”

After being examined by team trainers, LaCosse walked off toward the locker room and did not return. His injury left New England with just two available tight ends: Devin Asiasi and Troy Fumagalli, plus fullback Jakob Johnson.

That depleted group combined for just one catch in competitive 11-on-11 drills: by Fumagalli on a late checkdown from Mac Jones. Asiasi, who missed the first 1 1/2 weeks of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, has yet to catch a pass in 11-on-11s this summer.

QB REPORT

It was an uneven day for both starting quarterback hopefuls, but Jones was the sharper of the two, hooking up with wide receiver Nelson Agholor for multiple long completions early in practice. Jones, who’s consistently gotten the ball out quicker than his veteran counterpart this summer, went 5-for-6 with a drop during a 7-on-7 period and 12-for-19 in 11-on-11s. Newton went 4-for-6 in 7s with two passes broken up by linebackers and 9-for-16 in 11s.

Jones’ deep ball to Agholor in his second round of 11-on-11s was the best throw by either QB — a perfectly placed rainbow that landed over the wideout’s outside shoulder after he’d gained separation from cornerback Zech McPhearson. One play later, Jones drifted to his right, spotted an open Bourne in the left flat and threw across his body for a nifty completion.

But, as has been the case in several training camp practices, Jones’ effectiveness and accuracy waned during the second half of practice. He had poorly placed or ill-advised throws to Kristian Wilkerson, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Sony Michel during a late two-minute drill but rebounded with a 20-yard touchdown pass to N’Keal Harry on his final rep of the day.