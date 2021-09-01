NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (8:30 p.m. ET): Xander Bogaerts has tested positive for COVID-19, and was removed from Tuesday’s game as a result. He now is the 10th player who either has tested positive for deemed a close contact.

(ORIGINAL STORY): The Boston Red Sox lost another key member of the lineup Tuesday night.

Xander Bogaerts was removed from the game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning for an undisclosed reason.

The shortstop took his position in the second, but the NESN cameras captured Alex Cora waving to Bogaerts before he went down the tunnel.

Bogaerts was 1-for-1 with an RBI before exiting.

While we don’t know what caused his departure, here’s hoping it’s not related to the COVID-19 outbreak currently happening on the Red Sox.