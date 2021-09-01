Red Sox’s Nick Yorke Cracks Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospect List

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox got a good one in Nick Yorke, and the folks over at Baseball America have taken notice.

Yorke on Tuesday cracked the publication’s list of the Top 100 prospects in baseball. He was one of two additions after a pair of players used up their prospect eligibility. He ranked No. 99 on the list.

Here’s what they had to say about the 19-year-old:

“One of biggest wild cards of the 2020 draft has come up aces for the Red Sox. In his first season as a pro, Yorke has showed as-advertised hittability and burgeoning power. Combined, his tools have carried him through the lower levels of the minor leagues and opened the eyes of evaluators along the way.“

Yorke has been mashing throughout the season, which has been spent mostly in Low-A Salem. He hit .323/.413/.500 with 14 doubles and 10 homers while stealing 11 bases in 76 games there, and he was promoted to High-A Greenville last week.

The second baseman joined three other Red Sox prospects on the list: Triston Casas (19), Jarren Duran (21) and Marcelo Mayer (30) are representing the club in the top half of the rankings.