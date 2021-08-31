Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Brad Peacock Starts, Hunter Renfroe Returns

Will the next Boston Red Sox versus Tampa Bay Rays game represent a fresh start and/or a grand return?
Red Sox pitcher Brad Peacock starts Tuesday at Tropicana Field in the second matchup of Boston’s four-game set with Tampa. The Red Sox acquired Peacock from the Cleveland Indians on Monday in a trade, and he takes the mound right away with his new team looking to rebound from the loss they suffered in the series opener. Manager Alex Cora revealed to reporters Tuesday what Boston hopes Peacock will give them against the Rays.
In addition to being his first appearance with the Red Sox, this is also Peacock’s first major league start in more than two years.
Elsewhere, Hunter Renfroe returns from the bereavement list. He left the team Thursday, and two days later revealed in an emotional Instagram post that his father, Todd Renfroe, died after a four-year battle with cancer.
Renfroe will lead off and play right field on Tuesday.
Kyle Schwarber, who led off in two straight games, moved down to the second spot. He’ll also return to the outfield grass a day after serving as designated hitter while J.D. Martinez played left field. Martinez, batting third, will be the designated hitter Tuesday.
After swapping spots in the lineup with Bobby Dalbec and moving from sixth to seventh Monday, Christian Vázquez drops again to No. 8, behind Dalbec (No. 6) and Alex Verdugo (No. 7).
NESN will air Red Sox-Rays in full. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET. First pitch from Tropicana Field is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. If you can’t watch on television, be sure to stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.
Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Rays game.
BOSTON RED SOX (75-58)
Hunter Renfroe, RF
Kyle Schwarber, LF
J.D. Martinez, DH
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Rafael Devers, 3B
Bobby Dalbec, 1B
Alex Verdugo, CF
Christian Vázquez, C
Jonathan Araúz, 2B
Brad Peacock, RHP (0-0 0.00 ERA)
TAMPA BAY RAYS (83-48)
Brandon Lowe, 2B
Nelson Cruz, DH
Wander Franco, SS
Austin Meadows, LF
Randy Arozarena, RF
Joey Wendle, 3B
Yandy Díaz, 1B
Kevin Kiermaier, CF
Francisco Mejia, C
Ryan Yarbrough, LHP (7-4 4.57 ERA)