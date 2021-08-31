Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Brad Peacock Starts, Hunter Renfroe Returns

NESN Logo Sign In

Will the next Boston Red Sox versus Tampa Bay Rays game represent a fresh start and/or a grand return?

Red Sox pitcher Brad Peacock starts Tuesday at Tropicana Field in the second matchup of Boston’s four-game set with Tampa. The Red Sox acquired Peacock from the Cleveland Indians on Monday in a trade, and he takes the mound right away with his new team looking to rebound from the loss they suffered in the series opener. Manager Alex Cora revealed to reporters Tuesday what Boston hopes Peacock will give them against the Rays.

In addition to being his first appearance with the Red Sox, this is also Peacock’s first major league start in more than two years.

Peacock hasn't started a game in the majors since June 27, 2019. https://t.co/eeC7WXCTRp — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 31, 2021

Elsewhere, Hunter Renfroe returns from the bereavement list. He left the team Thursday, and two days later revealed in an emotional Instagram post that his father, Todd Renfroe, died after a four-year battle with cancer.

Renfroe will lead off and play right field on Tuesday.

Kyle Schwarber, who led off in two straight games, moved down to the second spot. He’ll also return to the outfield grass a day after serving as designated hitter while J.D. Martinez played left field. Martinez, batting third, will be the designated hitter Tuesday.