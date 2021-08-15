Yairo Muñoz Extends Hitting Streak, Sets Red Sox Organization Record

NESN Logo Sign In

While Chris Sale was dazzling in Boston, Yairo Muñoz was setting off some fireworks of his own west of town.

The Triple-A Worcester Red Sox utilityman has been on an absolute heater for over a month, building an impressive hitting streak. He tied the Red Sox organizational record Friday when he extended the streak to 34, and he was back at it Saturday.

Much like Friday, it took Muñoz a little bit to keep the streak going. It wasn’t until the eighth inning, with two on and one out, that he singled to right to take ownership of the record, which had been set by Dom DiMaggio in 1949.

Muñoz is an incredibly aggressive hitter, and periodically jumps on the first pitch. Poetically, that is exactly what he did to set the record Saturday.

Sox manager Alex Cora indicated to NESN’s Adam Pellerin on “Friday Night Fenway” that the team was monitoring what Muñoz was doing, but as of now there are no imminent plans to call him up.

Muñoz has 208 games of big league experience to his name, with 12 of them coming with Boston last season.