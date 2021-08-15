Diamondbacks Pitcher Tyler Gilbert Throws No-Hitter In First MLB Start

Could your first Major League Baseball start go any better than Tyler Gilbert’s did?

After three scoreless relief appearances for Arizona this season, the Diamondbacks rookie took the mound at the beginning of a game for a change Saturday. And the team might have to make it a regular occurrence, as Gilbert tossed a no-hitter in a 7-0 win on Saturday.

It makes the 27-year-old the first pitcher in 68 years to toss a no-no in their first big league start.

The Diamondbacks selected Gilbert in the Triple-A part of the Rule 5 last winder. He finished the outing with five strikeouts and three walks, throwing 64 of his 102 pitches for strikes.

His made for the eighth no-hitter of the season, tying the MLB single-season record.

