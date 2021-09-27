Bill Belichick Refutes Popular Narrative, Says He Wanted Tom Brady Back

NESN Logo Sign In

Think Bill Belichick heard what Tom Brady Sr. said last week?

In the words of the father of the GOAT: “Damn rights. Damn rights.”

In case you missed it, Brady Sr. accused Belichick of wanting his son “out the door” in New England. Really, that notion — that Belichick wanted to move on from Brady — has been the narrative ever since the seven-time Super Bowl champion joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Maybe that is what really happened. Perhaps Brady’s mounting frustration with the Patriots organization easily would have subsided had Belichick genuinely wanted him back in Foxboro.

Either way, Belichick passed the buck to Brady on Monday during his weekly “The Greg Hill Show” interview.

“Bill, over the course of you and Tom’s time together, you said dozens of times that there was no quarterback you would rather have. When did that change?” Chris Curtis asked.

“It never changed,” Belichick responded.