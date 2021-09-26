Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Ugly Week 3 Loss To Saints

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots are 1-2 following a forgettable afternoon against the New Orleans Saints.
New England suffered a 28-13 loss on a day when its offense once again struggled to do much of anything. Mac Jones threw three interceptions — one of which was Jonnu Smith’s fault — and Saints quarterback Jameis Winston played mistake-free football at Gillette Stadium.
Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.
Here’s the Week 3 edition:
STUDS
Jakobi Meyers, WR
Another solid game from Meyers, who remains the most reliable target in New England’s passing game.
The third-year pro finished with nine catches on 14 targets for 94 yards. He shows up ready to go every week, and almost always delivers.
Matt Judon, OLB
New England’s defense was decent in this game, with Judon among its most impactful players.
Often involved in the pass rush, Judon finished with 2 1/2 sacks and three combined tackles. He hasn’t been perfect this season, but he’s been among the more impactful players on the defense.
Kendrick Bourne, WR
His best game as a Patriot.
Bourn’s athleticism and play-making ability was on full display in his fourth-quarter touchdown. He finished with six catches for 96 yards and a score, and seems to be developing a decent rapport with Jones.
Honorable mentions: Nick Folk
DUDS
Offensive line
Just not good enough.
Though not as bad it was against the New York Jets, the Patriots offensive line nevertheless struggled against the Saints. Jones, who was sacked twice and under siege all afternoon, was New England’s leading rusher with 28 yards. That tells you all you need to know.
Jonnu Smith, TE
Had multiple drops, and his slippery fingers resulted in the pick-six that kicked off the second half and essentially ended the game.
Smith also committed a bad holding penalty that was declined in favor of a hold by David Andrews. He’ll get better, but Smith thus far has been a disappointment in his first season with the Patriots.
Coaching
Across the board.
The Patriots weren’t ready to play this game, and the necessary adjustments were not made after the ugly performance against the Jets. New England still is playing sloppy, undisciplined football, and that has to fall on the coaching staff.
Honorable mentions: Mac Jones