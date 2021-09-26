Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Ugly Week 3 Loss To Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots are 1-2 following a forgettable afternoon against the New Orleans Saints.

New England suffered a 28-13 loss on a day when its offense once again struggled to do much of anything. Mac Jones threw three interceptions — one of which was Jonnu Smith’s fault — and Saints quarterback Jameis Winston played mistake-free football at Gillette Stadium.

Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.

Here’s the Week 3 edition:

STUDS

Jakobi Meyers, WR

Another solid game from Meyers, who remains the most reliable target in New England’s passing game.

The third-year pro finished with nine catches on 14 targets for 94 yards. He shows up ready to go every week, and almost always delivers.

Matt Judon, OLB

New England’s defense was decent in this game, with Judon among its most impactful players.