Tom Brady’s Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB ‘Out The Door’

From the perspective of Tom Brady Sr. it was blatantly clear: Bill Belichick wanted the New England Patriots to move on from Tom Brady.

Instead, it was the quarterback who moved on from them, and Brady Sr. feels quite vindicated on behalf of his son.

Brady Sr. didn’t hold anything back during a recent interview with Tom E. Curran on NBC Sports Boston’s “Patriots Talk Podcast.”

“My feeling is that Tommy is extraordinarily appreciative of everything that happened during his New England career, and he’s more than happy than that he’s moved on, because it was pretty obvious that the Patriot regime felt that it was time for him to move on,” Brady Sr. said during the podcast. “And frankly it may well have been the perfect (time) for Belichick to move on from him. On the other hand, I think the Tampa Bay Bucs are pretty happy that the decision was made in Foxboro that they (couldn’t) afford him or didn’t want to keep him when his last contract came up.”

Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title and seems to have found new wind in his career down south, now even extending time in regards to how long he hopes to play.

The Patriots weren’t so fortunate, nor did they find luck replacing him initially. They failed to make the postseason with Cam Newton behind center last year, and this season handed the starting job to rookie Mac Jones after cutting the former League MVP at the beginning of this season.