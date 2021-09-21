NESN Logo Sign In

The Toronto Blue Jays probably didn’t need any added motivation going up against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday — the race for the American League wild card should be plenty.

Toronto, however, got just that following an incident during Monday’s matchup.

The issue comes after Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier grabbed a scouting report card that Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk apparently lost as he went to place a tag on Kiermaier in the sixth inning. That card, according to Sportsnet’s Arash Madani, revealed Toronto’s game plan on pitching to Rays’ hitters.

The Blue Jays quickly realized what had happened, according to Madani, but when the team sent a Toronto bat boy over to request the card the Rays “scoffed” at the idea.

You can watch the video below:

Spoke w/ Kiermaier. These are his comments.



Around 5:20 pm, Kevin Cash came out to speak with Charlie Montoyo about it.



The Jays are pissed. As a team source told me, "if there?s one card we wouldn?t want any opponent to have, it?s that one"



More at 6:30 pm on @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/Rp6iaGNPwM — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) September 21, 2021

Given the fact Kiermaier picked it up off the ground, rather than in some way plotting to take it, does it make it fair game? Or is that a lack of sportsmanship shown by the Rays?