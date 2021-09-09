Bobby Dalbec Has Impressive Seventh Inning For Red Sox Against Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec had one heck of a seventh inning, to say the least.

The Red Sox first baseman made all three of Boston’s outs against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night at Fenway Park to complete the defensive hat trick.

First, Dalbec flashed the leather by making a diving stop against Ji-Man Choi for the first out.

It was Bobby's top seventh, we all just lived in it. pic.twitter.com/UVWmOnbi9T — NESN (@NESN) September 9, 2021

Dalbec had some help with out No. 2 when Manuel Margot grounded out and Nate Eovaldi was there to take the hand off from his teammate.

The same thing happened when Joey Wendle stepped inside the box and grounded out to Dalbec who tossed it over to Eovaldi to end the inning.

In a game that was tied 0-0 going into the bottom half of the inning against the American League East’s top team, every out matters as the Red Sox look to gain some ground in the Wild Card race.