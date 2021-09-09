This Assist By Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe Is Absolutely Bananas

Renfroe threw an absolute missile in the fourth inning

by

When are opposing baserunners going to stop challenging Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe?

Renfroe recorded his Major League Baseball-leading 15th assist of the season in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Check it out:

Renfroe’s throw caught Tampa Bay center fielder Manuel Margot stretching a single into a double. It not only whistled threw the air from the right-field line to second base, but was a perfectly-placed throw to ended the frame. It’s not the first time Renfroe has done so this season, either.

Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, as you may imagine, appreciated the defensive effort.

More MLB:

This Assist By Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe Is Absolutely Bananas
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Previous Article

What Bill Belichick Has Seen From Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Before Week 1
Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo
Next Article

Bruins Defenseman Brandon Carlo Gushes Over Newborn Daughter

Picked For You

Related