This Assist By Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe Is Absolutely Bananas

When are opposing baserunners going to stop challenging Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe?

Renfroe recorded his Major League Baseball-leading 15th assist of the season in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Check it out:

Renfroe’s throw caught Tampa Bay center fielder Manuel Margot stretching a single into a double. It not only whistled threw the air from the right-field line to second base, but was a perfectly-placed throw to ended the frame. It’s not the first time Renfroe has done so this season, either.

Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, as you may imagine, appreciated the defensive effort.