Folks, he’s done it again.

Hunter Renfroe knows just when to come up clutch, and did so Wednesday night in the eighth inning of the Boston Red Sox’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.

With the Red Sox down 1-0 with two outs and Alex Verdugo on first after a leadoff single, Renfroe blasted the first pitch he saw — a 90 mph slider — over the Green Monster for the 2-1 lead.

It’s no coincidence Renfroe’s initials are HR and that just so happens to stand for home run.