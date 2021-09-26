Bucs Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online, On TV

LA beat Tampa Bay in Week 11 last season

Two of the top contenders for the NFC crown this season will meet Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a Week 3 contest. Both teams are 2-0 on the season. The Bucs earned victories over the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons, while the Rams topped the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts.

Tampa Bay is a slim 1-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 55, the highest mark on this week’s board.

Here is all of the viewing information for Sunday’s Bucs-Rams tilt:

When: Sunday, Sept. 26 at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

