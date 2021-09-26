Patriots Inactives Reaction: Josh Uche, Trent Brown Won’t Play Vs. Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without one of their top pass rushers and their starting right tackle for Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.

Linebacker Josh Uche and tackle Trent Brown are among the Patriots’ six inactives for Week 3.

Uche, who leads New England with three sacks through two games, appeared on the injury report with a back issue after being limited in Friday’s practice. He was spotted completing a pregame workout with healthy scratches Rhamondre Stevenson and Devin Asiasi.

The Patriots elevated Jahlani Tavai from their practice squad Saturday for additional roster depth. This will be the New England debut for Tavai, a 2019 second-round pick who spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions

A calf injury has limited Brown to just seven snaps this season. He was inactive for last week’s win over the New York Jets and was a limited participant in all three practices this week.

Either Justin Herron or Yasir Durant likely will start in Brown’s place. Both have seen time at right tackle this season and have been inconsistent. Yodny Cajuste is another option in that spot. Mike Onwenu was a standout right tackle last season, but the Patriots have been reluctant to move him out of his left guard spot.