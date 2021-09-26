Patriots Inactives Reaction: Josh Uche, Trent Brown Won’t Play Vs. Saints

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without one of their top pass rushers and their starting right tackle for Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.
Linebacker Josh Uche and tackle Trent Brown are among the Patriots’ six inactives for Week 3.
Uche, who leads New England with three sacks through two games, appeared on the injury report with a back issue after being limited in Friday’s practice. He was spotted completing a pregame workout with healthy scratches Rhamondre Stevenson and Devin Asiasi.
The Patriots elevated Jahlani Tavai from their practice squad Saturday for additional roster depth. This will be the New England debut for Tavai, a 2019 second-round pick who spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions
A calf injury has limited Brown to just seven snaps this season. He was inactive for last week’s win over the New York Jets and was a limited participant in all three practices this week.
Either Justin Herron or Yasir Durant likely will start in Brown’s place. Both have seen time at right tackle this season and have been inconsistent. Yodny Cajuste is another option in that spot. Mike Onwenu was a standout right tackle last season, but the Patriots have been reluctant to move him out of his left guard spot.
Other notes from Sunday’s inactive list:
— Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is back in the lineup after missing last week’s game with a throat injury. He was a full participant in practice this week and was removed from the injury report Friday.
— Safety Adrian Phillips is active after missing practice Thursday and Friday for non-injury-related reasons.
— Running back J.J. Taylor gets the nod over Stevenson for the second consecutive week. Stevenson, a rookie fourth-round pick, has not played since losing a fumble and blowing a blitz pickup in Week 1. Taylor played five snaps as the understudy to lead back Damien Harris and pass-catching back James White in Week 2.
Harris, limited with a finger injury this week, was removed from the injury report Friday.
— Asiasi, the third tight end behind Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, has yet to suit up this season. Nor has cornerback Shaun Wade or outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins.
— Headlining the Saints’ inactive list is starting center Erik McCoy.