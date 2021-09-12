Former Patriot, Pro Lacrosse Player Chris Hogan Scores In Saints Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

In June, former New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan had switched careers and was playing in the Premier Lacrosse League. Just months later, he caught a touchdown pass from Jameis Winston in his New Orleans Saints debut.

Life sure comes at you fast.

Hogan, who won two Super Bowls across three seasons in New England, appeared in five games for the New York Jets in 2020. After an injury-plagued season, he returned to his roots by switching to lacrosse, which he played collegiately at Penn State.

But after playing just two games in the PLL, Hogan returned to the NFL and joined the Saints for training camp. He was cut from the initial roster but the Saints had always planned to bring him back in time for Week 1.

It seems like that decision paid off. The 32-year-old finished with just the 10-yard touchdown reception — his lone target — as the Saints blew out the Green Bay Packers, 38-3.