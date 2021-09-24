Garrett Whitlock Injury: Alex Cora Provides Latest On Red Sox Pitcher

NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Whitlock has been nails for the Boston Red Sox this season, so it certainly wasn’t good news when he was placed on the injured list last week.

The good news, though, is that he’s feeling better.

Whitlock is dealing with a pectoral injury, but manager Alex Cora believes the right-hander will pitch again this season. The Red Sox are in a tight race for the American League Wild Card with the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees, and are holding on to the top spot.

Before Friday’s crucial series opener against New York, Cora provided a positive update on Whitlock.

“He’s been feeling better,” Cora told reporters over Zoom. “We’ll map it out. As soon as the medical staff feels like we can move ahead we’ll do it.”

That’s certainly good news. And while Whitlock won’t pitch this weekend against the Yankees, potentially getting him back for the last week of the regular season would help the Red Sox.