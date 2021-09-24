Patriots Injury Report: Three Starters Cleared For Week 3 Saints Game

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, edge rusher Matt Judon and linebacker Kyle Van Noy all were removed from the team’s injury report Friday, clearing them to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

All three were full participants in Friday’s practice. Harris (finger) is New England’s lead back, and Judon (knee) and Van Noy (throat) are starting outside linebackers. Van Noy sat out last week’s win over the New York Jets.

Three Patriots players are listed as questionable for Sunday: offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf), safety Adrian Phillips (not injury related) and linebacker Josh Uche (back).

Uche was a new addition to the injury report after being limited in Friday’s practice. Brown, who didn’t play against the Jets and has logged just seven total snaps this season, was limited in all three practices this week. Phillips did not practice Thursday or Friday.

Getting Brown back would be a major boost for New England’s offensive line, as replacements Justin Herron and Yasir Durant both have struggled. Uche has been one of the Patriots’ top pass rushers through two games, and Phillips brings valuable versatility and toughness to the Pats’ defense.

The Saints ruled out starting center Erik McCoy (calf) but removed the following players from their injury report:

CB Marshon Lattimore

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

DE Payton Turner

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

DB P.J. Williams

LB Pete Werner

G Calvin Throckmorton