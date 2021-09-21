Garrett Whitlock Injury: Red Sox Place Reliever On 10-Day IL

NESN Logo Sign In

Here’s the bad news: Garrett Whitlock is going on the injured list.

Here’s the good news: Whitlock is expected to pitch again this season.

The rookie reliever has been a star in the Boston Red Sox bullpen as a Rule 5 selection, but suffered a scare during Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Orioles. It was determined he was dealing with right pectoral tightness, which Rafael Devers actually alerted manager Alex Cora to.

After an off day Monday, Cora indicated that Whitlock would be going on the 10-day injured list, but the expectation is he will pitch again this season. Further, the team doesn’t believe the injury is anything serious.

That’s an important development for the Red Sox, as Whitlock has been one of the team’s steadiest relievers this season and has been increasingly used in high-leverage situations. The Red Sox can keep their head above water without him during the rest of the regular season, but he would be a tough arm to not have in the playoffs.

With Whitlock off to the IL, the Red Sox called up Ryan Brasier as the corresponding move.