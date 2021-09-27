How Bill Belichick Addressed Tom Brady Questions Ahead Of Patriots-Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s officially Tom Brady Week in New England as the Patriots prepare to welcome their legendary former quarterback back to Gillette Stadium.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media twice Monday morning — once on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show,” once in a video conference with reporters — and Brady, unsurprisingly, was a primary conversation topic in both.

In his WEEI appearance, Belichick acknowledged that Brady’s new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was a better option for the QB when he hit free agency last spring. That’s obvious now, as Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl title in his debut season while the Patriots, lacking roster talent, slumped to 7-9.

During his call with reporters, Belichick was asked why the Patriots weren’t a better option for Brady after Brady and team owner Robert Kraft had expressed a desire to keep the QB in New England for the rest of his career.

“I’m not going to go back and rehash all that,” Belichick replied. “We’ve talked about that. Really, right now, my focus is on the game here. Look, I have so much respect and appreciation for Tom and everything he did here and for me and for our team. We’re just getting ready to compete against Tampa this week, and we’re going to keep our focus on that.”

When a reporter noted that Belichick has never actually discussed the circumstances that led to Brady’s departure with the media, the coach pointed to the statement the team released immediately after the QB announced his exit in March 2020.

“We put out a statement after Tom left,” Belichick said, “and that covered it.”