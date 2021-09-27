Andy Reid Update: Chiefs Head Coach In Stable Condition, ‘Doing Well’

NESN Logo Sign In

Andy Reid gave Chiefs quite the scare Sunday when he left Kansas City’s 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in an ambulance.

Reid was feeling ill and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and it appears he is on the mend.

The Chiefs on Sunday released a statement noting their head coach was in stable condition and resting at The University of Kansas Health System.

“Head Coach Andy Reid felt ill at the conclusion of the game,” the Chiefs tweeted. “He was evaluated by our medical staff in the locker room, & as a precaution, was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation. Coach is doing well, currently resting & in stable condition.”

There is no timeline for Reid’s return.