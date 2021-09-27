Adele-Soundtracked Tom Brady Ad Shows We’re In For Really Long Week

By the time Tom Brady leaves Foxboro next weekend, Patriots fans will have overdosed on nostalgia, witnessed excessive beatings of dead horses and lost count of their eye rolls.

(And they just might be looking at a 1-3 football team, but we’ll see what happens.)

NBC on Sunday night got the ball rolling for Brady’s Gillette Stadium return by debuting a commercial soundtracked by “Hello,” a hit song from pop superstar Adele. Of course, New England will host Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Week 4 edition of “Sunday Night Football.”

Take a look:

Good grief.

As for the inevitable back-and-forths through the media, Bill Belichick got things started Monday morning when he refuted a popular narrative about Brady’s New England departure.

