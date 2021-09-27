NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady almost certainly will set the NFL record for passing yards when he comes to Gillette Stadium for a Week 4 game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Brady entered Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams with 79,859 passing yards in his career. The 44-year-old quarterback threw for 432 yards in a 34-24 loss to the Rams, which means he now has 80,291. Brady is a mere 68 yards from breaking the record currently held by Drew Brees (80,358).

Brady, who played two decades with the Patriots before leaving for Tampa Bay last offseason, will have the opportunity to set the record inside the stadium where he had so much success. The Patriots are the only team Brady has yet to defeat.

Brady, of course, already has the league record for the most passing touchdowns (591).

It’s just another storyline in a game which is sure to be full of them.