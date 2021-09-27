Bruins Notes: Jake DeBrusk Among Positive Signs In Preseason Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins were playing without many of their stars during Sunday’s preseason opener against the Washington Capitals, but it was one familiar face that helped Boston to a 3-2 shootout victory.

Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of goals in the victory including the game-winner. And for DeBrusk, who has proven his talent while dealing with some inconsistencies in the past, it was a great first step entering his fifth season with the team.

“Well, it’s important, I think, for him,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said on a postgame video conference. “Some guys (that) probably matters a little more, some guys are fine-tuning their game in different ways. But I think for him when he produces he always feels better about himself. He was around the puck, and the way he scored going to the net, those are good, positive signs for him.”

DeBrusk explained how he thought it took him longer to get up to speed than he would have thought, but was happy with his performance.

“Personally, I think it took me a little more time than I thought to kind of get used to playing at that pace, but at the same time, yeah, obviously positives,” DeBrusk said on a postgame video conference. “Anytime the puck goes in the net it is nice. It is just preseason, but nice to help the team win.”

Here are some other notes from Bruins-Capitals:

— DeBrusk’s new linemate, Erik Haula, was equally impressive in his Bruins debut. The 30-year-old left wing finished with one goal and was a plus-two.