NESN proudly celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month — honoring the culture and contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities in New England sports.

Ted Williams knew he wanted to be the greatest hitter of all time at a young age.

He also knew in order to do so, he?d have to suppress resentment from his childhood along with his Mexican-American heritage.

The Boston Red Sox legend, named after Theodore Roosevelt, was a symbol of patriotism. When he wasn’t on the field — earning 17 All-Star appearances, two MVP awards and two Triple Crowns playing America’s pastime — he was flying fighter jets as a Marine in World War II and the Korean War. Among his proud accomplishments, the outdoorsman made it into the Fishing Hall of Fame and raised millions for sick kids at the Jimmy Fund.

But Williams was complicated.

Some of those fishing trips took precedent over the birth of his own children. Williams went through three wives amid countless public affairs, routinely fought with critical sportswriters and wasn’t thrilled about taking his hiatus to serve in the military during the prime of his career.

As revealed in the biography “The Kid: The Immortral Life of Ted Williams,” which Ben Bradlee Jr. wrote in 2013, much of his behavior likely stemmed from growing up in an unhappy home and doing everything in his power to hide that.