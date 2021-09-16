NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers seems to be entering Week 2 against New York Jets with a fairly simple mindset.

“Just to get that nasty taste out of our mouth, you know?,” Meyers said Wednesday when asked what he is most looking forward to.

“I know every week is different but to go out there and just be able to win and show that we got better, ’cause that’s all it’s about honestly, just going out there and getting better every day,” Meyers continued. “Showing that we fixed the mistakes that we put on tape, and being able to celebrate as a team afterwards.”

The Patriots, of course, have plenty of mistakes to clean up after a Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. New England fumbled the ball four times, including a game-altering giveaway in crunch time, were whistled for eight penalties and had a few poorly-timed defensive lapses.

Meyers, specifically, had a third-down drop which halted a drive on offense and forced the Patriots to settle for a field goal. The third-year wideout did, however, lead the Patriots with a team-high nine targets while making six receptions for 44 yards.

Meyers isn’t the only one looking forward to putting New England’s season-opening struggles in the rearview, either.

“I think it’s just more about us just focusing on what we need to do. Just moving on because the last game is the last game, and now we’re just ready to play against a really good team in the Jets,” quarterback Mac Jones said.