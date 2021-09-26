NESN Logo Sign In

Jameis Winston continues to be pure comedy.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback on Sunday managed to complete one of the stranger plays of the NFL’s Week 3 slate on the road against the New England Patriots.

With the ball in the red zone on third-and-goal, Winston was pressured on a drop back and taken down by Patrick Chung, but decided to throw the ball away first.

Except, the ball was not thrown away at all, and fortunately for him, receiver Marquez Callaway went up and caught his first career touchdown despite being covered by Jonathan Jones.

“That was all God,” Winston said of the lucky touchdown that put the Saints up 14-0 via a transcript provided by the Patriots. “I felt zero. I checked it. That was all God. Like, I was trying to throw that ball away. Marquez went up there and snatched it, so… Touchdown, good guys.”

There was a defensive holding on the play, so either way, it would have been a free play for New Orleans.

Winston confirmed he had no clue it was a free play. Obviously, Saints coach Sean Payton was pleased with the result, but offered his quarterback some advice for next time.